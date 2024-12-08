Texas Longhorns Have Favorable Path To CFP National Championship: Here's Why
When the College Football Playoff ranking announced Texas as the No. 5 overall seed, it gave the Longhorns the most favorable path to the national championship game possible. After losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship game, the two teams were placed on opposite sides of the bracket with the only possible third matchup with the Bulldogs potentially coming in the national title game.
Here's a look at the bracket:
The Longhorns wil play the lowest-seeded team in the field, and with a win, would face the lowest-seeded conference champion in Arizona State. A win over the Sun Devils would put Texas into the Semifinals for what would essentially be a home game at AT&T Stadium for the Cotton Bowl. Tennesee, Ohio State and Oregon are the possible opponents for that game. All tough teams, a homefield advantage could tip the scales in Texas' favor with a spot in the National Championship on the line.
Clemson is the lowest-ranked conference champion, and this will be the first-ever matchup between the two teams. The Tigers were ranked No. 16 in this week's AP Poll, despite winning the ACC championship. They are 10-3 with losses to Georgia, Louisville and South Carolina, with two of them being by more than 10 points.
To win the ACC, Clemson kicked a last-second field goal and shortly after, head coach Dabo Swinney said that SMU should be a playoff team, and the Mustangs were the last team in as the 10 seed.
Though Texas and Clemson have never played, the teams have some players who are very familiar with each other. It will be a homecoming for Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, as the Austin native led his high school, the Westlake Chapparalls, to three state championship titles. On two of those teams was Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe.
Klubnik's first state championship came against Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers' Southlake Carroll Dragons. He has also played with the other half of Texas' safety duo, as Andrew Mukuba was a three-year starter for the Tigers before transferring to Texas.
Despite the familiarity, Texas should have the edge over Clemson in almost every aspect of the game. Clemson is a team built on its stars, while Texas is widely regarded for its depth at every position. In the betting odds, Texas opens up as an 11.5 point favorite.
The Longhorns also have the home-field advantage and a fanbase that wants to see its team get back to winning big games. The Texas defense is still the best in the country and has only given up one 300-yard game all season.
The Longhorn defense averages 12.5 points allowed per game and just under 250 yards allowed. Despite the loss to Georgia, Texas held it to 277 total yards and forced Georgia to spread the field. The defensive front also generates turnovers and has picked off opposing quarterbacks 19 times and forced 17 fumbles.
While Texas currently has some injuries to its offensive stars, including tackle Kelvin Banks, who did not play in the SEC Championship due to an ankle injury and wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who left the game early with an ankle injury, the two week break will give everyone time to recover and bring a healthy roster to the College Football Playoff.
If Texas defeats Clemson, it will have a shot at the Big 12 Champion Arizona State Sun Devils, who are playing their best football lately, but have been relying heavily on the run game with running back Cam Skattebo. The all-purpose running back has been the team's star and even made a case for himself to win the Heisman trophy, but he has yet to face a strong defensive front like Texas.
But for Texas to win, it will have to play good, clean football. The Longhorns were penalized 11 times against Georgia, taking turnovers off the board and erasing big plays. Texas will need to improve in that front if it wants to be adominant force in the College Football Playoff.
The Longhorns and Tigers will face off at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Dec. 21 at 3 PM with the game being aired on TNT.
