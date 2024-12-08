Isaiah Bond Seen in Waking Boot After Texas Longhorns SEC Championship Game Loss
ATLANTA - The Texas Longhorns suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.
Now they head to the College Football Playoff, where they will likely host their first matcup in Austin.
However, they will be closely monitoring the health of one of their top playmakers.
Late in the loss to the Bulldogs, Texas receiver Isaiah Bond was rolled up on, and was forced to leave the game. Visibly upset, Bond limped to the sideline, throwing down his helmet in frustration.
There was no update on Bond after the game from Steve Sarkisian, but he was seen in a walking boot leaving the field, indicated that the injury was a significant one.
In the game, Bond had a rough night, with one pass bouncing off his hands and resulting in a Georgia interception, while also being called for a pair of penalties. He also had just one catch for 22 yards.
Bond is not the only Texas player that will be monitored, either. Texas was without star left tackle Kelvin Banks for the game due to a lower-body injury and was a game-time decision coming in.
The Horns will hope to have both players back for their first playoff game, on either Dec. 20 or 21.
"The beauty for us is this stings, it's hard, but we get a chance to regroup in a couple weeks and get into the College Football Playoff and go compete for a national championship," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I think we're plenty good enough to go win that, but we're going to need to get healthy so we can put our best foot forward to make that happen."
