Texas Longhorns' O-Line Struggles vs. Georgia Bulldogs, Again
Throughout the season, one of the Texas Longhorns' biggest strengths has been their rock-solid offensive line, which has done a great job of keeping their quarterback(s) upright.
Watching Saturday's SEC Championship Game, though, one wouldn't know that this is one of the top offensive lines in the country.
The Georgia Bulldogs' defensive front had its way with the Longhorns' offensive line, sacking Quinn Ewers six times on the day. Mykel Williams had two sacks, while Warren Brinson, Jalon Walker, Chaz Chambliss and Damon Wilson II had one each.
Despite that, Ewers, who wore a brace on his ankle once again Saturday, still gave the big men up front credit after the game.
"Starting with the O-line, I think they did a good job of handling all that stuff they do on defense, especially with their backers, all the stuff going on in the front seven," Ewers said. "I think they did a good job.
"I think we moved pretty well in the pocket. Again, that just goes back to the O-linemen making pocket for me."
Just before the game, the Longhorns suffered a huge blow when star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was ruled out with an injury. Banks, likely an early first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, is the anchor of this offensive line, and his absence undeniably had an impact on this game.
Even then, it seems like Georgia just knows how to dominate Texas up front. Earlier this season in Austin, the Bulldogs scored seven sacks (five on Ewers, two on Arch Manning) in a 30-15 victory, and Banks did play in that game.
Struggling against Georgia of all teams is understandable, as the Bulldogs have a reputation for developing outstanding defensive linemen and linebackers. However, cleaning up the offensive line will absolutely be a priority heading into the College Football Playoff.
