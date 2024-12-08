Texas Longhorns Red Zone Struggles Prove Fatal Against Georgia
Texas outplayed Georgia in nearly aspect of the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
However, there was one glaring issue that would prove fatal - red zone offense. At the half, the Longhorns had almost 300 yards of offense, but only led the Bulldogs 6-3 as they stalled in the red zone.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers finished the game 27 of 46 for 358 yards and one touchdown and Texas out-gained Georgia by over 100 total yards. Despite this, Ewers couldn't lead Texas to more than one touchdown and Texas fell in overtime, 22-16. Though Texas had a solid plan for the red zone, it was unable to execute on every front.
"I feel like we had a good plan going in, for sure," Ewers said. "We just didn't capitalize at the end of the day. I think it was all on us. We had plenty of opportunities to go capitalize. Some games go that way. We're definitely going to take a look at it and go from here."
The one touchdown that Ewers did connect on was a 41-yard pass to wide receiver DeAndre Moore.
Not only did Texas have an issue with scoring in the red zone, but penalties kept the Longhorns from scoring and pushed Texas out of short-yardage situations. The Longhorns committed 11 penalties for 94 yards.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about his play-calling decisions and Texas' struggles, citing that it was not just a bad play-calling or inefficient offense, but also the combination of Georgia's talented defensive front.
"I wish we could have executed a little bit better earlier in the game and stretch the lead when we had some better opportunities," Sarkisian said. "Late in the game, at the end of the ballgame, some of those throw-type situations... The overtime was kind of a microcosm of the game. We couldn't put the ball in the end zone. We had to settle for a field goal. That opened the door for them to score and win the ballgame.
"If we're fortunate enough to see them again, we're going to have to improve in that area."
Now, Texas will await a decision from the College Football Playoff Committee to see where it will play next, but one thing that the team needs to work on these next few weeks in practice will be its red zone offense.
