Texas Longhorns Hosting Texas A&M Aggies 4-Star Commit for Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be looking to persuade a Texas A&M Aggies commit to flip his decision.
Per reports from Marshall Levenson of Rivals, Texas A&M four-star 2025 receiver commit Kelshaun Johnson will be taking a visit to Austin this weekend for the matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia. A Hitchcock (Texas) product, Johnson originally commited to the Aggies on July 17.
Johnson's finalists included Texas, Arkansas, Texas Tech, USC and of course, Texas A&M. He received other offers from programs like Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Utah, Penn State, Ole Miss, Florida, SMU and many more. Johnson took an unofficial visit to Austin on April 6 before heading back for his official visit on June 14. He also took OVs to Arkansas (May 31), Texas A&M (June 6) and USC (June 21).
If the Longhorns were to convince Johnson to flip, he'd the fourth receiver commit in Texas' 2025 recruiting class, joining five-stars Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench along with four-star Daylan McCutcheon. These three along with many other 2025 commits will be in attendance for the Georgia game Saturday.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Johnson has "creative" ability on the offensive side of the ball.
"Slight frame but plays with wiry strength," Brooks wrote. "Versatile prospect who could play receiver or in the secondary. Very well may be too good with the ball in his hands to keep him away from offense. Flashes twitchy, creative run-after-catch ability with sudden redirecting explosion."
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick things off from Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.