Texas QB Quinn Ewers Selected for 2024 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List
In just over a week after being named a Preseason All-SEC Team athlete, Quinn Ewers can now add another honor to his list prior to his 2024 debut.
Ewers was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, an accolade that is presented to the best college football player according to a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and NCAA coaches.
The Texas quarterback has built a favorable campaign for the title, finishing his second year with a 69% completion percentage and nearly 3,500 yards. His six 300-yard passing games across the season make him co-leader in program history, alongside ranking fifth in most passing yards.
Under his leadership, the Longhorns secured their final Big 12 Championship trophy and made the College Football Playoffs for the first time in a four-team format.
Some of Ewers' additional recognitions include being a 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Fourth-Team All-America contender, the 2023 Big 12 Most Outstanding Player, and a Davey O'Brien Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist last year.
Returning for a third season as a starter, Ewers hopes to make his last year with the team a historic one, mentioning that he wanted to be a memorable figure for Texas at SEC Media Days. That goal has practically already been achieved as Ewers claimed a spot on the front cover and loading screen of the College Football '25 videogame.
However, a strong finish to the 2024 season would surely cement his name as one of the best quarterbacks in college football and give him the leverage to gain the Maxwell Award and potentially the Heisman Trophy. Ewers is already a prime contestant to receive the Heisman and is a front runner for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Maxwell Award winner will be announced in the spring of 2025 following the postseason, where Ewers will run against other familiar faces like Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, and Dillon Gabriel in the pool of 80 players selected to the watch list.