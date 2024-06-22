'Quarterback Whisperer' Anonymous Coach Praises Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been known for his ability to recruit, coach and win with quarterbacks dating all the way back to the early 2000s. The former Alabama offensive coordinator continued this tradition with the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young. The former quarterback has garnered so much respect that even unidentified coaches feel comfortable telling publications just how impactful Sark’s voice is to a young gunslinger.
“(Quinn Ewers) is a very good player. And in Sarkisian, you’ve got a quarterback whisperer,” the coach said. “I don’t know if Ewers is a first-round pick, but in their system, he’s talented.”
Lindy’s Sports curates a magazine every year that details the upcoming college football season, including rankings, previews and anecdotes from many around the scene. Though this unnamed coach had his identity kept a secret, his words rang true in regards to Sarkisian. Texas is ranked third in Lindy’s pre-season power rankings and Sarkisian is just one of two returning coaches from the final four-team college football playoff in 2023.
“I think Steve Sarkisian has really done like what Kirby Smart did at Georgia. Steve went to Alabama and soaked in the Saban way and adapted his personality to his player development, to his system, to his practices,” said another anonymous coach. “He’s made Texas a more physical operation. They really played like an SEC team last year.”
Praise remains high among the top names in college football, even if the names aren’t allowed to be revealed. Sarkisian is drawing comparisons to the likes of Kirby Smart, now the undisputed top coach in the country, and is using his skills with the quarterbacks to do so.
Since stepping foot on the 40 Acres, Sarkisian has convinced Ewers to transfer from Ohio State, brought in one of the most anticipated recruits ever in Arch Manning, and has the next three classes set in stone with 2024’s Trey Owens, 2025’s KJ Lacey and the newly committed Dia Bell in 2026.
Sarkisian has garnered the respect and admiration of his colleagues after three years, now time will tell if he can turn that into wins and championships as the Longhorns enter the SEC.