Texas Longhorns Predicted to Land No. 1 Overall Recruit With High NIL Expectations
As her commitment date approaches, Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025 and a primary target for Texas Longhorns women's basketball, has been predicted to commit to Texas by recruiting expert Justin Wells. It has also been reported by On3 that Chavez is wanting an NIL package worth $1.5 million.
Chavez will announce her commitment on March 25.
The Lubbock native led Monterey High School to the 5A Division II state title last week, winning MVP of the game for her performance. Chavez had previously narrowed her top four schools down to Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas Tech.
The No. 1 overall recruit shared on her social media that she was named the MaxPreps Texas Girls Player of the Year and Naismith High School Player of the Year. After winning the State Championship, Chavez made the trip up to Austin and watched Texas beat Florida to claim a share of the SEC Regular Season Championship.
Texas head coach Vic Schaefer also made a trip to watch Chavez in the playoffs, catching a glimpse of what a key piece of his lineup could look like next year. In her storied high school career, she finished just short of the 5,000-point mark and averaged almost 35 points per game in her senior year.
247Sports had high praise for Chavez and her game, stating this about the five-star:
"Rated as the No. 1 player in the class, Chavez is a prolific yet efficient scoring option at the guard position," Brandon Clay, the Director of Scouting for Women's basketball said. "She can play on the basketball or off though she might be best suited to be a primary lead guard in college. Chavez gets her shot off as easily as any high school guard I can remember dating back to the days of Kelsey Mitchell as a prep prospect."
Chavez is also a McDonald's All-American and now, all Texas can do is wait for a commitment, whether to the Longhorns or not.
As for the current Texas women's squad, the Longhorns will look to win the SEC Tournament as a No. 2 seed, staring with Friday's matchup against Ole Miss.