Top Texas Longhorns Target & No. 1 Recruit Aaliyah Chavez Sets Commitment Date
The No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025, Aaliyah Chavez, has announced when she will share her commitment to play college basketball. The Lubbock native will decide between Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and South Carolina on March 25.
Chavez has led her high school, Lubbock Monterey to the 5A division 2 State Championship game and has averaged 35.3 points per game this season. She has set multiple single-season scoring records for Monterey and has 4,777 career points with one game left.
With Texas having a bye last week, Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer made the trip to watch Chavez in the state quarterfinals, in a final push to solidify her commitment to Texas.
After the conclusion of her high school season, Chavez will participate in the McDonald's All-American game. She was named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year last season and will likely receive the award again this season.
If Texas is able to secure Chavez's commitment, she will add more depth to an already stacked roster. Next season, Texas is guaranteed to have Madison Booker, Bryanna Preston, Jordan Lee, Justice Carlton and Laila Phelia on the court, just to name a few. Rori Harmon also has an extra year of eligibility but she has yet to make a decision about her future yet.
Until she announces her decision on March 25, Chavez will be focused on leading Monterey to a state championship. The Lady Plainsmen are currently 36-5 and will face the Liberty Hill Lady Panthers on Saturday, March 1, for the title at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
