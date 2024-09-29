Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Humble After Explosive SEC Debut
AUSTIN -- Texas made some mistakes in its Southeastern Conference debut, but Arch Manning was not one of them.
The redshirt freshman quarterback made his second career start against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and accounted for three touchdowns, including a 49-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore in the second quarter.
"I think there we need to clean up," Manning said. "Three snap penalties, holdings, lot of that is on me. I need to be a leader in the room, in the offense. We'll get that taken care of in the bye week and get ready for OU."
Manning set up a touchdown of his own in the third quarter with a 26-yard scramble to the goal-line, making the Longhorns 21-6 going into the fourth.
With one week separating this Saturday's matchup and the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma in Dallas on Oct. 12, first-string quarterback Quinn Ewers should be fully recovered from his early season injury. But Manning has proven he could take up the starting role.
Ewers will still likely start against the Sooners, but for once he will have a solid challenger to the position. Nonetheless, there is no rivalry between the two.
"(Ewers) has been great to me," Manning said. "(I'm) just leaning on him for advice."
Whether it would be Ewers or Manning starting in the conference opener was only decided on Friday, but Manning, now more experienced in the collegiate game, got ready like any other weekend.
"Throughout the week I was just gonna prepare the same way I've prepared," Manning said. "Once it comes game time you gotta loosen up and have fun, that's what it's all about. Last week I didn't have as much fun as I wanted to, I had a little more fun today even though it was a little rocky."