Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Named to Top 25 For Notable Award
On Tuesday, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers advanced to the next stage of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, being named among the top 25 for the award.
The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the best upperclassman quarterback both on and off the field.
“The winner of the Golden Arm Award is recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, but also for his character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and athletic abilities,” says John Unitas, Jr., President of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc.
The award has been given out since 1987. If Ewers were to win, he would become the second Longhorn to win the award.
In 2009, Colt McCoy won the award with his 332 completions for 3,521 yards and 27 passing touchdowns in his senior year.
Before Ewers' strained oblique versus UTSA, the quarterback had completed 58 passes on 79 attempts for 691 yards and eight touchdowns to go with two interceptions. Ewers was even first in Heisman betting odds per BetMGM heading into the UTSA game.
But Texas fans won't have to wait long for Ewers to be the field general once again for the Longhorns. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has already named Ewers the starter for the annual Red River Showdown versus Oklahoma this Saturday.
Ewers had a similar situation against Oklahoma in 2022. Returning as the starter after three and a half games missed due to injury, Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in Texas's dominant 49-0 win over Oklahoma.
In addition to being in the top 25 for the Golden Arm Award, Ewers was also named to the preseason watch lists for the Davey O'Brien, Campbell Earl Tyler Rose, Manning and Walter Camp Awards.
This year’s award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2024, after the regular season has concluded.