Texas Longhorns Release First Injury Report vs. Georgia Bulldogs
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have released their initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's matchup against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
The biggest injury question for Texas entering the week was the status of receiver Isaiah Bond, who suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the 34-3 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told the media during Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference that Bond "had a pretty good practice today," and the availability report certainly reflects that. He's currently listed as questionable.
Georgia is dealing with injury issues of its own. It was reported Tuesday by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports that Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. is not expected to play against Texas after missing the past two games due to a foot injury.
He was officially labeled as out on Wednesday.
Here's the injury report for both teams:
The Longhorns already knew they'd be without safety Derek Williams Jr., who suffered a season-ending injury against Oklahoma that will require surgery.
Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe admitted that it hurt to hear the news but said that Williams Jr. will continue to have a key role from the sidelines.
"Prayers for D-Will. What an amazing guy," Taaffe said. "He's going to have a great career. His job is not done this year. He was one of the first in the in the building this morning. And man, how amazing is that. That shows his character right there. And so he's still going to be there, he's going to be Coach Williams, and he's going to have a vital role on this team, but prayers go out to him. I'm so saddened to hear that news. He's one of the guys. He's truly my brother, and definitely playing for him."
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.