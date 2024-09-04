Former Texas Star Signs Big Extension With Commanders
After drafting former Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels this offseason, the Washington Commanders have locked up one of the best guards in the league for another four years.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders have signed offensive lineman Sam Cosmi to a four-year, $74 million extension that includes over $45 million in guaranteed money.
Cosmi, who played for the Texas Longhorns between 2017-2020, was drafted by the Commanders in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
After having a decent first two years in the league, Cosmi had a productive season in 2023, playing 1,103 offensive snaps and only allowing one sack on the year for a team that gave up 65 sacks on the season, tied for second-worst in the NFL.
Cosmi played 35 games for Texas in his three seasons on the Forty Acres. Blocking for quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Cosmi was awarded Second-Team All-Big 12 Conference his second year, and first-team All-Big 12 Conference his third season despite leaving the team early during the COVID season to prepare for the draft.
Connor Williams is the only other offensive lineman from Texas to be drafted in the second round or higher since 2007. Furthermore, Cosmi becomes the only Longhorn offensive lineman this decade to earn a second contract with the team that drafted him.
Cosmi hasn't seen much team success so far in the NFL. Since drafting him, the Commanders have gone 19-31-1 and have yet to reach the playoffs or even finish in the top half of the NFC East.
But with a highly-touted rookie QB and coach Dan Quinn ushering in a new era for the squad, there could be some improvement shortly, especially after locking up their best offensive lineman.
The Commanders are opening up their season on Sunday when they travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff.