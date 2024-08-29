Kelvin Banks 'Embodies Everything' Steve Sarkisian Wants in a Texas Longhorn
Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian took third-year offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. along to the SEC Media Days in Dallas in July saying it could have been his first and last time in the event with the Longhorns.
Banks Jr. is one of the most promising names out of Texas, a program that hasn't had a first round offensive line pick in years, going into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ahead of the season opener against Colorado State, Sarkisian spoke highly of his player both in and off the field.
"I just think he represents us at the highest level," Sarkisian said. "To go along with it he's a great football player and he's very calm on the field. Some might say he's reserved, but I see it first hand that he's not, he plays physical and he plays violent."
After his sophomore season at Texas, Banks Jr. was second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association, selected All-Big 12 First Team by the conference’s coaches, and a second-team honoree by the Associated Press. Sarkisian hopes that's not all.
"I want him to win every award he can win, be an All-American and a first-round pick," Sarkisian said. "I don't know what else left tackles can do on that front."
Banks Jr. is predicted to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Wisconsin, but the road to getting his name called on the stage starts on Saturday when he faces the Rams and will only get tougher as the Longhorns face defending national champions Michigan and conference play kicks off. The offensive lineman will have plenty of opportunities to show he is one of the best among the toughest conferences in the nation.
"This is a long season," Sarkisian said. "There's a lot of football to be played and he's got some great challenges he's gonna have to go against along the way, but we're definitely lucky to have him."