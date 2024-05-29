Former Texas Golfer Scottie Scheffler Has Charges Dropped From PGA Championship Arrest
AUSTIN -- After a wild past 12 days, Scottie Scheffler can now put the craziness that ensued at the 2024 PGA Championship on May 17 in the rearview mirror -- no pun intended.
Four charges against the former Texas Longhorns golfer -- including a felony second-degree assault of a police officer -- have been dropped in Jefferson County in Louisville, Kentucky, per reports Wednesday from ESPN. Scheffler, 27, also faced charges for third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding officer directing traffic after he attempted to drive through the entrance of the Valhalla Golf Club despite allegedly being ordered to stop by an officer.
Per the report, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell asked that the charges be dismissed with prejudice, meaning Scheffler can't be charged with them in court again. O'Connell released a statement, saying that, "Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler."
After his arrest and release that morning, Scheffler made a statement, calling the entire ordeal a "big misunderstanding."
“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," Scheffler told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never
intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today."
Prior to Scheffler's arrest, a man had been killed in a traffic accident outside of Valhalla, causing congestion near the entrance.
“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning," Scheffler said in his previous statement. "It truly puts everything in perspective.”