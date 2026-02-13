Michael Block’s Life Has Never Quite Been the Same

At the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block became not only a star, but an internet sensation.

From a regular everyday club pro, to teeing it up with Rory McIlroy at a major championship, Block’s story is one that not even he predicted.

That was not Block’s first major,as he was a high-level club pro who had played his way into some previous big events. So, he had found himself in majors before, but had yet to make a cut. That’s the typical fate for most club pros at the PGA Championship.

So his goal that week was to qualify for the weekend. Not overnight fame. Not a huge bag of money. He just wanted to make the cut at a major championship.

And that he did.

His story essentially consumed the 2023 PGA Championship. By the time the third round rolled around, crowds were chanting his name coming off greens, and the club pro was clearly an overnight sensation in the golf world.

And just when Block thought his magical weekend might have a rough finish on Sunday, he found himself making an incredible ace while playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round. Block finished tied for 15th, which was good enough to earn a spot in the 2024 PGA and punctuate an all-time Cinderella performance.

Since that moment, Block has become a well-known name in golf circles, and he still draws attention at tournaments.

But his life is different now compared to what it was in the spring of 2023. To hear more about Block’s story and his rise to overnight fame, listen to a new interview with Block and Dan on a new episode of Dan Evans Show. And catch up with past episodes of the show on SI Golf.

