Texas Longhorns Start NCAA Tournament Against Louisiana: Live Updates
Every team that wants to make it to the College World Series in Omaha begins their journey in a regional somewhere across the country. For the Texas Longhorns (35-22), that comes in the form of advancing out of the College Station Regional.
Before they can do that, however, they must get past a stout opponent in the No. 2 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (40-18). Winning will be much easier said than done, and will heavily depend on which version of the Longhorns show up for postseason play.
At times this season, the Longhorns looked like a team capable of making a deep postseason run, flexing a potent offense and a pitching staff that can shut down whoever steps up to the plate. However, other times they have looked like a team that is primed to sport a disappointing 0-2 showing in their regional.
Now follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns take on the Ragin' Cajuns in their NCAA Tournament opener from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Pregame
The Longhorns' starting lineup is listed below:
1B Jared Thomas
SS Jalin Flores
3B Peyton Powell
RF Max Belyeu
DH Kimble Schuessler
LF Porter Brown
C Rylan Galvan
CF Will Gasparino
2B Dee Kennedy
P Max Grubbs
Top First:
Carson Fluno (Louisiana) pitching
Thomas: Pop out to second
Flores: Fly out to right
Powell: Groundout to first