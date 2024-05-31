Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Start NCAA Tournament Against Louisiana: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to start their journey to Omaha with a win over the Ragin' Cajuns.

Every team that wants to make it to the College World Series in Omaha begins their journey in a regional somewhere across the country. For the Texas Longhorns (35-22), that comes in the form of advancing out of the College Station Regional.

Before they can do that, however, they must get past a stout opponent in the No. 2 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (40-18). Winning will be much easier said than done, and will heavily depend on which version of the Longhorns show up for postseason play.

At times this season, the Longhorns looked like a team capable of making a deep postseason run, flexing a potent offense and a pitching staff that can shut down whoever steps up to the plate. However, other times they have looked like a team that is primed to sport a disappointing 0-2 showing in their regional.

Now follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns take on the Ragin' Cajuns in their NCAA Tournament opener from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Texas Longhorns infielder Jalin Flores (1) celebrates as he runs home after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of the Longhorns' game against the UT Arlington Mavericks at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Pregame

The Longhorns' starting lineup is listed below:

1B Jared Thomas

SS Jalin Flores

3B Peyton Powell

RF Max Belyeu

DH Kimble Schuessler

LF Porter Brown

C Rylan Galvan

CF Will Gasparino

2B Dee Kennedy

P Max Grubbs

Top First:

Carson Fluno (Louisiana) pitching

Thomas: Pop out to second

Flores: Fly out to right

Powell: Groundout to first

