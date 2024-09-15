Steve Sarkisian Provides Injury Update on Quinn Ewers
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers exited during the first half of Saturday's meeting against UTSA with an unknown injury after falling to the turf untouched. He will not return to the game.
As the Longhorns headed into halftime with a 28-7 lead, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian provided some insight on Ewers' injury.
"He's got a strained abdomen," Sarkisian told ESPN.
Arch Manning stepped in for Ewers and impressed. He found DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown before gashing the defense on a 67-yard rushing touchdown.
"Good start. We had a break down in protection there, so he's going through it," Sarkisian said of Manning. "First time playing really good football so we'll see what happens."
Ewers returned to the sideline late in the second quarter in street clothes and will not play for the remainder of the game. He finished the game 14 of 16 passing for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
In the first half, Manning went 3 of 5 passing for 25 yards and the touchdown along with the rushing score.
Texas will receive the second-half kickoff.