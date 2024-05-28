Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Talks Renewed SEC Rivalries: 'Looking Forward to It!'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media in Destin, Fla. on Tuesday and discussed the team's upcoming official move to the SEC and the season that lies ahead.
It was impossible to go through the conversation without talking about the historic rivalries that will be renewed next season, and Sarkisian didn't hesitate to admit his excitement surrounding the highly-anticipated matchups, most notably with Texas A&M and Arkansas.
"There was so much talk about realignment," Sarkisian said. "For us, we gained two rivals back. We're playing Arkansas and Texas A&M again. We're looking forward to it and I'm sure they are too."
The Longhorns will play both teams on the road next season before the matchups switch to Austin for 2025. Texas will visit Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 16 then will play Texas A&M at College Station two weeks later on Saturday, Nov. 30.
These renewed rivalries are just one of the many storylines for the Longhorns next season, as Texas will also host Georgia and Florida along with playing the first-ever SEC matchup vs. Oklahoma.
"It's all happening. It's all becoming a reality," Sarkisian said. "It's exciting. It really is. This conference is amazing. As an assistant, I had some great years here when I was with Alabama and Coach Saban. ... Great challenges, but that's why we do what we do."
Texas will kickoff the season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Colorado State.