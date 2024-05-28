Texas Longhorns Clear No. 1 For 5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench?
The Texas Longhorns have an opportunity to land an extremely special wide receiver class, with three five-star talents at the position heavily trending toward landing in Austin.
And as of Tuesday, the Horns seem to be the run away favorite for one of those recruits.
In an interview with On3 recruiting insiders Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons, five-star Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, who de-committed from the Alabama Crimson Tide in Jan. 14, revealed that the Horns are standing out above the other contenders.
“Texas is No. 1. LSU is No. 2. Miami is No. 3,” Ffrench told Wiltfong.
More than that, however, Simmons also revealed that there is a significant gap between the Horns and the other two teams in his Ffrench's top three - LSU and Miami - heading into his official visits.
Ffrench also revealed that Ohio State and Tennessee are not out of the race just yet.
"Five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench says Texas is still his No. 1 school," Simmons said. "He will likely commit in August, with Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee still in the mix. But there is a gap between them and the Longhorns heading into OVs."
Wiltfong and Simmons have both since logged predictions for Texas to land Ffrench.
As it stands, Ffrench currently ranks as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 player nationally, the No. 5 wide receiver, and No. 4 player in Florida, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Last season with Mandarin, Ffrench was a dominant force, catching 62 passes for 1,247 yards (20.1 ypc) and 14 touchdowns as a junior. In his sophomore campaign, he hauled in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.
He will visit the Horns again from June 21-23, alongside other top recruits, including the Longhorns' centerpiece of the 2025 class, quarterback KJ Lacey.