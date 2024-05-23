Texas Longhorns Trending Upward for Five-Star WR Kaliq Lockett?
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns just can't keep themselves away from some of the country's best high school receivers this offseason.
Texas finds itself in serious contention for three of the top receivers in the 2025 recruiting class, though the team landing all of Dakorien Moore, Jamie Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett is highly unlikely. However, this isn't stopping the Longhorns from making sure that no stone gets left unturned on the recruiting trail.
Per reports from 247Sports, the Longhorns have made some serious connections recently with Lockett, a Sachse, Texas product that's currently the No. 4 overall WR on the site's rankings. 247's Mike Roach revealed that Lockett has been connecting with both Texas players and coaches, a sign that the relationship between the two sides continues to get stronger.
Lockett has official visits set with LSU, Texas A&M and Florida State, but the Longhorns will get the last crack at him on June 21.
Sachse (Dallas) is the same hometown of former Texas standout and NFL All-Pro returner Devin Duvernay. The Longhorns have already found success from recruiting that program before, so why not do it again?
Lockett said in early May that Texas will "put (him) in the best position to win." It's clearly going to take a lot to knock the Longhorns out of the lead for him based on everything being reported.
"I know that if I go there, I know I'll be successful and I know that coach Jackson and coach Sark will put me in the best position to win, and the best position to be one of the best receivers in college football," Lockett said, per 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs.
This past season, Lockett posted 59 passes for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games.