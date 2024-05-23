Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From 2024 Three-Star Running Back
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are already loaded at running back headed into next season thanks to the recruiting magic of Tashard Choice, but now the team has added more depth at the position with a surprising commitment on Thursday.
Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) account, the Longhorns have landed a pledge from 2024 three-star running back Reid Watkins.
Watkins, a product of All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas, originally committed to Tulsa on Feb. 17, but will now be staying on the southern side of the Red River instead. He also received offers from programs like Houston, Navy, Troy, New Mexico State and more.
Watkins tweeted that he's "super excited" to get to Austin for the 2024 season.
"I am super excited to announce an opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career after being accepted into UT," Watkins tweeted. "With that being said I will be committing to The University of Texas! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way."
He now joins a talented Texas running back room that already consists of Jaydon Blue, CJ Baxter, Tre Wisner, Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark.
The Longhorns will kickoff the 2024 season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m.