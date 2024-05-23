Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From 2024 Three-Star Running Back

The Texas Longhorns have added more talent to their already-loaded running back room.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas running back coach Tashard Choice speaks to the press during Texas Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2023. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1.
Texas running back coach Tashard Choice speaks to the press during Texas Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2023. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are already loaded at running back headed into next season thanks to the recruiting magic of Tashard Choice, but now the team has added more depth at the position with a surprising commitment on Thursday.

Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) account, the Longhorns have landed a pledge from 2024 three-star running back Reid Watkins.

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates following the second half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates following the second half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

Watkins, a product of All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas, originally committed to Tulsa on Feb. 17, but will now be staying on the southern side of the Red River instead. He also received offers from programs like Houston, Navy, Troy, New Mexico State and more.

Watkins tweeted that he's "super excited" to get to Austin for the 2024 season.

"I am super excited to announce an opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career after being accepted into UT," Watkins tweeted. "With that being said I will be committing to The University of Texas! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way."

He now joins a talented Texas running back room that already consists of Jaydon Blue, CJ Baxter, Tre Wisner, Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark.

The Longhorns will kickoff the 2024 season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m.

Published
Zach Dimmitt

ZACH DIMMITT