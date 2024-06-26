Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks Week 4 Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
Louisiana Monroe will arguably take on their toughest opponent of the season in its matchup against Texas and will be forced to stop an offense that ranks fourth in college football, according to Sports Illustrated and FanNation.
The Warhawks will say goodbye to their two top defensive leaders from last season, Michael Batton and Max Harris, but welcome some elite signees who can bring physicality and strength back to the defensive line.
With a chance to start fresh, ULM will need to make a plan and fast in order to create a defense that can withstand the pressure of a dominant Texas offense. Here are some key players to look out for on the Warhawks squad.
1. LB Carl Glass Jr.
A senior linebacker from Monroe, Glass transferred in from Harding University in the 2022 season, not seeing any game time as a sophomore, but returned in 2023 and had an immediate impact on the Warhawks defense.
He played in all 12 games, recording 25 solo tackles and 34 assisted with two forced fumbles. Landing sixth on the team in tackles this past year, Glass will be without the other top five players heading into this next season, making it the perfect time for him to set the tone.
2. CB David Godsey Jr.
Returning for his fourth year with the Warhawks, Godsey saw the most action of his college career last season alongside Glass.
The cornerback went from having eight total tackles in 2022 throughout eight games to 20 solo tackles and 16 assisted in 2023, starting in all 12 games. He also co-led the team in interceptions with three straight games with an interception, next to teammate Ja'Terious Evans, who will not be returning for the 2024 year.
Godsey was made a 2024 Phil Steele Preseason SBC third-team selection and could create a disturbance in Quinn Ewers' passing game if left unattended.
3. LB Jacob Foster
Standing at six-feet-two-inches and 225 pounds, Foster won't take down his opponents lightly. The transfer from Northeast Mississippi Community College earned All-Team MACCC honors before making his way to ULM, racking in 56 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery during his freshman year.
"He is a tough, rugged, throwback football player," Vincent said. "He can run and has an outstanding change of direction. He plays with the right mentality that we are looking for in our defensive players. He is a guy that will bring a lot of toughness and brings the right mentality for our football program."
Foster offers versatility and depth in his position that will be much needed for a program that lost so many players with individual crucial talents.