Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Preview: Game Predictions
The Oct. 26 Vanderbilt game might be one of the “easiest” conference games in Texas’ 2024 road, but in football, anything can happen.
The Commodores failed to win a single SEC game last year, but with a renewed staff and a new dynamic quarterback, Clark Lea’s team will do everything in its power to write a better story.
Will these changes be enough? Is Texas just too strong? Here is what our staff thinks might happen in Nashville.
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
The Longhorns will get a reprieve of sorts against Vanderbilt, who is trending to finish last in the SEC in 2024. Texas will likely be a bit beat up after a tough battle with Georgia, but they take care of business here.
Texas 43
Vanderbilt 23
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
In what should be one of the easiest games on Texas' schedule in 2024, I see the Longhorns running away with this one in Nashville. The Longhorns are one of the best teams in the SEC, while Vanderbilt is arguably the worst. It may not be a blowout, as Texas will have faced both Oklahoma and Georgia in the prior two weeks, affecting fatigue, but its hard to assume Vanderbilt puts up much of a fight in the later parts of the game.
Texas: 35
Vanderbilt: 14
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
Though I think the work Clark Lea has done in the offseason will show in his team’s performance, Steve Sarkisian’s work at Texas will show even more. Texas was already a strong team at the end of 2023, but the new additions to the team should show a great importance on the field. Vanderbilt has a lot to improve both offensively and defensively, while it looks like already high-ranked Texas is only getting better.
Texas: 42
Vanderbilt: 14
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
Even though Vanderbilt has brought in a new set of arms in the offense, it will take everything they have to win over a strong Texas team. The Commodores have not seen much conference success in recent history, and this will be a great opportunity for Texas to test its road skills once more.
Texas: 45
Vanderbilt: 13