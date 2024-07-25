Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Preview: Keys to the Game
Texas will be heading to Nashville to play what has been considered by many the weakest football team in the Southeastern Conference. But as the newcomers, there is a lot on the Longhorns' back to prove that they deserve their spot.
Vanderbilt and Texas had opposing stories in 2023. One team failed to win a single conference game, while the other made it to the College Football Playoffs semifinals and ended the year ranked No. 3 in the nation.
Should Texas be worried about the Commodores? The short answer is yes. Steve Sarkisian and his team should treat every game with respect and play their best, but Texas will be going into the matchup as the strongest team.
Here is what each team must do to get this conference win on Oct. 26.
Texas wins if...
The offense plays how they know, pressure the Commodore defense.
The Vanderbilt defense had the Power-Five's second-worst defense in 2023 in EPA per play, while the Texas offense is ranked No. 4.
Quinn Ewers and his group of running backs have only shown improvement since they started playing together in the offseason. New names like Ryan Wingo, Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond are more than prepared to take up the season.
Vanderbilt wins if...
The team pulls a complete turnaround from last season's performance. It's not impossible, considering head coach Clark Lea made some changes in his offensive and defensive coordinator lineup, as well as adding a dynamic new quarterback in Diego Pavia.
Vanderbilt will also have the home-field advantage, but fan attendance in Commodore stadiums has never been up to SEC standards.
It's unlikely Vanderbilt will manage to get past the Longhorns, but there is a lot of work to be done to achieve so.