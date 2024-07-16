Vanderbilt's Clark Lea Has 'A Ton of Respect' For Texas HC Steve Sarkisian
Taking on a new set of opponents this upcoming season, Texas will leave a pivotal 2023 run behind and enter a challenging conference that presents some of the most difficult offenses known to college football.
But Steve Sarkisian's is right up there with them.
The fourth-year head coach for the Longhorns has a resume filled with past offensive coaching roles, including positions held with the Atlanta Falcons, USC Trojans, and Alabama Crimson Tide serving under Nick Saban.
Now having paved his way to being a nominee on the Dodd Coach of the Year Award watchlist, Sarkisian's vast experience has paid off, with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea recalling how Sarkisian provided a tough offense during his time at Alabama.
"We competed here in Dallas in the Rose Bowl. It was the pandemic year, I was at Notre Dame at the time, and he was running the offense at Alabama. It was one of the most challenging offenses I've ever had to plan for," Lea said, per On3. "I have a ton of respect for him and the program he's building. It's taken time for him and he's taken time in the foundation."
At the time, Sarkisian served as the offensive coordinator for the No. 1 Crimson Tide, who went on to defeat No. 4 Notre Dame in the 2021 Rose Bowl 31-7 to secure a ticket to their sixth College Football Playoff. During that one season, Sarkisian had the opportunity to coach quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa, both first-round NFL draft picks.
Sarkisian has since come back around and defeated his own former team, as Texas secured a 10-point win over then-No. 3 ranked Alabama back in September of 2023, sending their future conference opponents a message that the Longhorns are not a team to be undermined.
Despite some massive changes being seen inside the locker room ahead of their first year in the SEC, the Longhorns will still lead with one of the most promising offensive lines as seen in the program's annual spring game back in April.
Lea and Sarkisian will meet again, both sporting a new squad, on Oct. 26 when Texas goes up against Vanderbilt in Nashville.