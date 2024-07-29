Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early Opponent Preview: Florida Gators
Heading out of the bye, the Texas Longhorns will have already experienced the majority of the season's biggest headaches, having gotten past a tough out-of-conference game at Michigan as well as a back-to-back sequence of games against Oklahoma and Georgia in early October.
After a likely easy matchup against Vanderbilt, Texas would've had Week 10 of the college football season to prepare for its back end of regular season games, initially headlined by a home game against the Florida Gators.
The Longhorns dodged a bullet when the SEC picked the teams to play in Austin, as "The Swamp" in Florida is seen as one of the toughest places to play in the country, especially when you come in with a target on your back. Texas, who won the one and only matchup between the two schools in 1940, is the talk of the town in the new SEC, and old-bloods like Florida will want to halt the momentum.
But the Gators have found themselves in a strenuous time. Head coach Billy Napier has had to deflect many rumors in the off-season about his job security, as the former Louisiana head coach has started his tenure in Gainesville with back-to-back losing seasons. Unfortunately for Napier, it won't get any easier in 2024.
247Sports, among many other reputable sites, named the Gators 2024 schedule as the hardest in all of college football. They will face 11 power-conference teams, most in the nation, and eight schools that will likely start the season ranked. Texas, alongside a neutral site game against Florida and a trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State, headline a grueling SEC and out-of-conference schedule for the Gators.
Napier also faced a rocky offseason, with star receiver Ricky Pearsall entering the NFL draft and high-impact veterans like Princely Umanmielen and Trevor Etienne heading to other SEC schools. Florida did have some major wins, though, as the Gators grabbed the top offensive lineman in the portal in
Jason Zandamela from USC. They also added former No. 1 cornerback recruit Cormani McClain and added the nation's seventh overall recruiting class, headlined by No. 3 and No. 4 national players in QB DJ Lagway and defensive lineman LJ McCray
One of the biggest question marks surrounding this game is at the quarterback position for the Gators. Lagway is likely the most talented quarterback on that campus, but sixth-year returner Graham Mertz laps him in experience. Mertz has already surpassed 8,000 career passing yards and was Florida's signal caller last year, most notably carrying the team to a nail-biting win against South Carolina where he threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns, two in the final five minutes of the game.
Whether it's Lagway or Mertz, or if Napier even still has a job by that point, Florida will still be a threat to Texas. The Gators are young but still have key returners like running back Montrell Johnson and freshman standout Eugene Wilson III out wide. Combined with additions like McClain, McCray and Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Joey Slackman, Florida could be one of the most competitive teams Texas faces all year, despite possibly already having four losses under its belt.
Florida Gators
2023 Record: 5-7, 3-5 in the SEC
Head Coach: Billy Napier
Passing: QB Graham Mertz
2023 stats: 2903 yards on 358 attempts with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions
Rushing: RB Montrell Johnson
2023 stats: 817 yards on 152 attempts with five touchdowns
Receiving: WR Eugene Wilson III
2023 stats: 538 yards on 61 catches and six touchdowns
Returning Defensive Leaders
Tackles: S Jordan Castell - 30 solo, 30 assisted for 60 total tackles
Interceptions: S Jordan Castell - one interception
Sacks: LB Derek Wingo - 2.5 sacks