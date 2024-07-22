'A Real Rivalry!' Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Speaks on Intensity of Arkansas Matchup
The Texas Longhorns have become notorious for the confidence they boast entering the Southeastern Conference this year, seemingly picking up more enemies in this league than they accumulated in the Big 12.
And after Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took a jab at the Arkansas Razorbacks at SEC Media Days on Thursday, a long-lost rivalry is about to make a huge comeback.
"I jokingly say this, I feel like when you go to Arkansas, I almost at times think they hate Texas more than they like themselves," Sarkisian said. "That's a real rivalry."
Fans on both sides reacted accordingly, but Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman responded not long after with a statement that took the media by surprise.
"I will say this, we hadn't played Texas for years and we played them a couple of years back, it was the most excited our fanbase has been in a while," Pittman said. "So I would say he's probably right."
The last time the Longhorns and the Razorbacks met was in 2021, the first year Sarkisian was hired. Texas entered the matchup ranked No. 15 while Arkansas was slated to come dead last in the SEC West division, repeating its fate of the previous three years.
Texas traveled to Fayetteville in what would become a serious beatdown by Pittman and the Razorbacks, taking a 40-21 loss in just Week 2 of non-conference play.
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium saw a sold-out crowd of 74,531 attendees that day, punching in a new stadium record.
This year, Sarkisian and the Longhorns will make the trip back to Arkansas during Week 10 of the regular season. The Hogs are projected to land 14th in the SEC, according to preseason polls, after going 4-8 last season, while Texas is predicted to finish second.
In the wake of Sarkisian's viewpoint on the Razorbacks, Pittman added that this year they've taken on a new motto, "Embrace the Hog."
"2024 is a fresh start,” Pittman said. “We’ve been working tirelessly to address the areas that need the most improvement. It’s a year to embrace the Hog: We need to be tough. We need to be together.”
Another record-breaking crowd is guaranteed to surface again on Nov. 16, with Texas hoping to deliver the victory this time.