Texas Opens as Big Betting Favorite vs. Mississippi State
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have left little doubt about their dominance through the first four games of the season and are projected to do the same in the SEC opener against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas is a 38.5-point favorite for Saturday's 3:15 p.m. CT. kikcoff in Austin. The over/under is set at 61.
The Bulldogs were already reeling headed into the loss to Florida, but a season-ending shoulder injury to starting quarterback Blake Shapen suffered against the Gators has certainly made matters worse. Mississippi State’s other quarterbacks on the roster are Chris Parson, freshman Michael Van Buren Jr. and Jake Weir.
Regardless of who the Bulldogs trot out at quarterback, the Longhorns aren't changing their level of intensity,
"We start SEC play next week, and we got to continue to stay the course," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after Saturday's game. "We don't need to do anything different. We just need to believe in our process, trust our process. We've got a formula for success, and I think they've understood now that when we do it right, we can perform at a pretty high level. And we got to get back to doing that again this week as we kick off the SEC next weekend."
Texas could potentially be getting Quinn Ewers back from injury against Mississippi State. But if he's unable to go, Arch Manning would get his second-career start.