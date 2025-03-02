Texas Women's Basketball SEC Tournament Seed Decided by Coin Flip
On Jan. 12, Texas dropped its first SEC game against defending national champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks. Less than a month later, the Gamecocks traveled to Austin for the second game of the home-and-home series.
In front of a sold out Moody Center crowd, the Longhorns handed South Carolina its first conference loss in 57 games. Now, at the end of the regular season, both team's finished with the exact same overall and head-to-head record.
The SEC came with a solution to the tournament No. 1 seed dilemma: a coin toss.
After Texas trashed Florida and South Carolina survived an upset against No. 15 Kentucky, the conference leaders waited until the halftime of the matchup between Ole Miss and LSU.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took on the court to make the decision, and the Gamecocks got lucky.
Heading into the conference tournament this week in Greenville, the Gamecocks will take the No. 1 seed, while the Longhorns take the No. 2.
Texas will start the tournament on Friday, March 7, in the quarterfinal round. As the No. 2 seed, Texas will take on the winner of second round game seven at 6 p.m., while South Carolina will open the day at noon facing the winner of game five.
Though Texas will be heading to its first tournament, head coach Vic Schaefer, who spent eight years at Mississippi State, is more than familiar with the environment. Today's shared title is Schaefer's third SEC regular season win, the first two in Starkville in 2018 and 2019. The Bulldogs won the tournament in 2019.
The SEC Championship's first round will start on March 5.
