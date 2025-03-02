Every Throw From Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers at NFL Combine
AUSTIN -- He didn't face any pocket pressure on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday but Quinn Ewers still showed scouts why he's one of the most gifted passers in this year's draft.
The now-former Texas Longhorns quarterback got a chance to shine at the NFL Scouting Combine alongside other passers like Ohio State's Will Howard, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
Ewers has faced some questions about his NFL future in recent months but it's safe to say he temporarily silenced some of those while boosting his draft stock in the process.
Here's a look at each of his throws, a few of which went to fellow teammate Isaiah Bond.
Ewers finished his Longhorns career with 36 appearances while going 737 of 1,135 passing for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
The former Southlake star battled through various injuries during his Texas career, including an oblique injury that he suffered against Michigan despite the original thought being that he had picked up the ailment a week later against UTSA.
During a recent interview with the Up & Adams Show, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Ewers for being able to fight through the adversity.
"I think what this guy has shown is this level of perseverance," Sarkisian said. "That's a hard thing to gage in the NFL because some of these guys have it so easy throughout their time whether it's in high school or in college. This guy's had to persevere. He's been through a lot, he's been through some injuries, and every time he shows up, and he's always played his best when his best was needed."
It's unlikely that Ewers will be a first-round pick but you can bet he'll be watching a few of his former teammates hear their names get called when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
