Texas Longhorns Hit New Low in Blowout Loss to Georgia Bulldogs
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are showing that things can indeed get worse this season.
In a major NCAA Tournament bubble game, the Longhorns got ran out of their own building Saturday night as the Georgia Bulldogs marched into Moody Center and picked up a dominating 83-67 win. Texas will now likely need to play perfect the rest of the season in order to go dancing after suffering February setbacks in losses to Arkansas (twice), Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
Georgia from start to finish and by as many as 27 thanks to a balanced scoring attack that featured a a game-high 26 points from guard Silas Demary Jr. Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (13 points, nine rebounds) scored four of Georgia's six points to build a 6-0 lead and the Dawgs never looked back.
After scoring a career-high 39 points in the overtime loss to Arkansas, Texas star freshman Tre Johnson was held in check by the Bulldogs, finishing with 12 points on 3 of 7 shooting. Arthur Kaluma (15 points, seven rebounds) and Jayson Kent (14 points) led the way for the Longhorns out of the frontcourt.
Georgia got out to a nice start at 20-10. Johnson didn't take his first shot attempt until the 13:01 mark of the first half and nearly would have gone scoreless in the second half if not for hitting three meaningless free throws with 34 seconds left in the game.
The Longhorns will have a major opportunity to pick up some late-season momentum when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Tuesday.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Every Throw From Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers at NFL Combine
MORE: 'Fearless' Freshman Tre Johnson Continues to Wow SEC Coaches
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Shocks With 40-Yard Dash Time
MORE: Xavier Worthy Throws Playful Jab at Jaydon Blue After 40-Yard Dash
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Falls Short of Xavier Worthy's Record