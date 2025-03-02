Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Hit New Low in Blowout Loss to Georgia Bulldogs

Texas Longhorns men's basketball suffered its most uninspiring loss of the season at home to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Zach Dimmitt

Feb 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are showing that things can indeed get worse this season.

In a major NCAA Tournament bubble game, the Longhorns got ran out of their own building Saturday night as the Georgia Bulldogs marched into Moody Center and picked up a dominating 83-67 win. Texas will now likely need to play perfect the rest of the season in order to go dancing after suffering February setbacks in losses to Arkansas (twice), Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

Feb 26, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson huddles with his team during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Georgia from start to finish and by as many as 27 thanks to a balanced scoring attack that featured a a game-high 26 points from guard Silas Demary Jr. Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (13 points, nine rebounds) scored four of Georgia's six points to build a 6-0 lead and the Dawgs never looked back.

After scoring a career-high 39 points in the overtime loss to Arkansas, Texas star freshman Tre Johnson was held in check by the Bulldogs, finishing with 12 points on 3 of 7 shooting. Arthur Kaluma (15 points, seven rebounds) and Jayson Kent (14 points) led the way for the Longhorns out of the frontcourt.

Georgia got out to a nice start at 20-10. Johnson didn't take his first shot attempt until the 13:01 mark of the first half and nearly would have gone scoreless in the second half if not for hitting three meaningless free throws with 34 seconds left in the game.

The Longhorns will have a major opportunity to pick up some late-season momentum when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Tuesday.

