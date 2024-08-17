Texas Makes Top 10 List of Coveted Class of 2026 Defensive Back
Bralan Womack, the No. 1 safety and No. 2 player in the state of Mississippi in the class of 2026, has listed the Texas Longhorns in his top 10 schools ahead of the 2024 CFB season.
Womack is ranked as 247Sports' 32nd overall player, just nine spots behind Texas quarterback commit Dia Bell and back-to-back with top Texas target John Turntine III. The Hartfield Acadamy product has already received two early crystal ball predictions to Notre Dame, but with two years left until enrollment, the young defensive back has no need to rush his commitment.
In his first two seasons in high school, Womack has shown great ability with the ball in his hands, working as the team's primary punt returner, but is expected to play defensive back at the next level. The sophomore was the star defensive player on the undefeated Hawks defense, helping the team secure the MAIS-6A Mississippi state title, shutting out Jackson Prep.
Womack registered seven interceptions as a sophomore playing between both cornerback and safety. He has shown the ability to play any spot in the defensive backfield, and was even a starter as a freshman, playing in a more run-stuffing role where he registered three more tackles per game than in his sophomore season. Womack also added over 1100 all-purpose yards in the return and pass-catching game in 2023.
Womack listed Texas among ten schools, competing with the aforementioned Notre Dame and five other SEC schools, Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M. With a long road ahead on this commitment, the Longhorns will have to make their way up the ladder for a chance at this elite talent in the south.