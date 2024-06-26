Longhorns Country

2026 4-Star WR Chris Stewart Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have added their second commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.

Matt Galatzan

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian tries to quite the crowd as the boo the Big 12 Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark following the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Sarah Phipps/Oklahoman / USA TODAY

he Texas Longhorns are beginning to form a talented 2026 recruiting class this offseason by adding another commit. 

Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) account Tuesday, 2026 four-star receiver Chris Stewart has committed to Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, giving the Longhorns their second pledge in the class to go along with five-star quarterback Dia Bell. 

"I am officially 1000% committed to the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS #HookEm,” Stewart tweeted. 

Stewart, a product of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland (Houston), Texas, stands at 6-0, 175 pounds and is the No. 27 overall player in the state, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings

The Longhorns offered Stewart back in Dec. 2023. He also received offers from some elite programs, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, USC and more. He attended Texas Junior Day this past January before coming back to Austin for another camp on June 1. Stewart then took a trip to College Station for Texas A&M’s camp on June 9.

Last season, Stewart posted 35 catches for 654 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

Texas has already started to plant some elite roots in the 2026 class. Along with landing Bell’s pledge on June 17, and adding now Stewart, the Longhorns have also set an unofficial visit for next month with five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. 

Sarkisian and the coaching staff are likely putting most of their focus on next season and adding more commits in the 2025 recruiting class, but there’s now more momentum to build off of in 2026.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

