Texas Not Satisfied After Michigan Win: 'Best Ball is Yet to Come'
The Texas defense dominated the Michigan offense in every way except one: It gave up a fourth-quarter touchdown. Junior defensive back Michael Taaffe said that his team's goal is to win all four quarters of the game and on Saturday, the final one was the only one Texas didn't win.
In Texas' 31-12 win over the then No. 10 Michigan Wolverines at "The Big House," Taaffe had just four tackles but was a physical force that could be seen all over the field. Texas held Michigan to 284 yards and forced three turnovers, lighting up every Wolverine that touched the ball.
"You have to impose your will on a on a team, to where they don't think that they have life anymore," Taaffe said. "That's something that we preach all the time. Too many times in the last four years that I've been here, we've let teams crawl back in in the second half."
Taaffe said he wants the defense to "take the opponent's soul." When asked about it during Monday's media availability, he said that he never thought that Michigan's soul was gone. Even after one lost fumble and two interceptions, Michigan still scored a touchdown.
And for Taaffe, that was unacceptable.
"I think they probably went to bed Saturday night knowing that they're gonna wake up Sunday morning, pretty sore," Taaffe said. "But, we preach winning the fourth quarter, and we didn't win the fourth quarter. So at the end of the day ... there's still a lot left to get better at and I tell my guys all the time, my teammates and the other guys that I follow too, 'We're not a finished product. Our best ball is yet to come.'"
For Texas to continue improving and working towards its best football, it will need to continue the physicality it played with against Michigan. The Longhorns showed several dominant instances of playing physical football and graduate linebacker David Gbenda had one of the most memorable plays, running over the Michigan center before making a tackle.
Gbenda was not the only one that stood out physically as the Texas defense eliminated almost all of Michigan's threats. Senior defensive back Andrew Mukuba intercepted his first pass in a Texas uniform along with sophomore defensive back Derek Williams Jr. grabbing the first of his career. Senior Jahdae Barron also recovered a fumble.
While those are the plays that get highlighted on paper, some of the most impactful plays won't be seen anywhere but on the field. When watching the film back, Taaffe had some moments stand out to him.
"I see Vernon (Broughton) making a play on the quarterback, shedding a blocker," Taaffe said. "I see David Gbenda, pancaking the center, and then going to get in on the tackle. So those are things that just catch my eye right now thinking about it. But when you go back and watch the tape, how many white hats were around the ball, every single one of us was trying to get in on the action, trying to make them feel us physically, that we were going to be here all day, and that was the most important thing."
Now, Taaffe and his defense will move on to facing a wounded opponent in UTSA, which is fresh off a 49-10 loss to rival Texas State. Despite the Roadrunners losing, Taaffe will make sure his defense keeps its physicality and dominates for all four quarters.