Texas QB Arch Manning Doing His Part in Dakorien Moore Recruitment

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is showing his support for five-star Dakorien Moore after the receiver made his official visit to Austin.

Texas Longhorns quarter back Arch Manning (6) looks for a pass during the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning doesn’t post on social media much. The big-name signal-caller has just eight pictures up on his Instagram account and has only tweeted three times on X (Twitter), one of which was his viral commitment announcement back in June 2022.

However, Manning showed some rare activity on Instagram Saturday to show his support for five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, who made his official visit to Austin this weekend. Manning posted a picture of Moore on his Instagram story, a sign that the two may have started a connection during the recruiting process.

Of course, that’s only speculation at this point, but even this simple, caption-less post is enough to get Texas fans excited about what the QB-WR duo could bring to the Forty Acres if Moore does indeed choose the Longhorns. 

On3’s Hayes Fawcett pointed out that Manning has potentially been involved in Texas’ recruitment of Moore. 

"I’m sure Arch has done some major recruiting for the Longhorns here,” Fawcett tweeted.

The nation's No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class, Moore decommitted from the LSU Tigers last month, which sparked immediate speculation that the Longhorns could be the new landing spot for the Duncanville, Texas product. He’s now deciding among an elite group that includes Texas, Oregon, Ohio State and LSU, despite his decommitment. 

As it stands, Moore is a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 player nationally, No. 1 wide receiver, and No. 1 player in the state of Texas. He is also the consensus No. 1 receiver in the country per all four major recruiting services. 

Last season for Duncanville, Moore had 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his career, he has 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns in three total seasons.

