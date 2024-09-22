WATCH: Texas QB Arch Manning Throws Another Touchdown
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' next great passing connection continues to make plays during non-conference action.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo connected for a 75-yard touchdown in the win over UTSA, and did it again -- though a bit shorter this time -- against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.
Near the end of the first quarter and with Texas already up 14-0, Manning found Wingo wide open in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown to put the Longhorns in front, 21-0. It marked Manning's second touchdown pass of the game after finding running back Jaydon Blue for a three-yard score in the first quarter.
With the touchdown, Wingo already had two catches for 42 yards by the end of the first quarter.
Take a look:
Manning praised Wingo's ability when speaking to the media after the UTSA game.
"It helps when you have great players around you and good coaches," Manning said. "So I mean, Isaiah Bond, Ryan Wingo, the o-line, they all play really well, and they make it a little bit easier for me. ... I get more reps with Wingo at practice, and he's the man. What a good guy. I mean, he's going to catch a lot of touchdowns here. The sky's the limit for him."
Headed into the ULM game, Wingo had seven catches for 197 yards and one score through the first three games of his freshman year. He also had a 55-yard rush in the win over Michigan.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had similar praise for Wingo during a recent SEC Teleconference.
"He's a hard-working guy. He understands he doesn't know everything. He wants to be coached and he takes tough coaching," Sarkisian said of Wingo. "But when you find out, how's the guy gonna know that he might play early as he makes the plays when his opportunities come his way, and that showed up in the spring game. That showed up in our scrimmages in fall camp. He didn't disappoint, you know, in week one, he made some explosive catches and then obviously last week in Ann Arbor, had the big reverse that got us inside the five-yard line."
Wingo and Manning will look to continue building a chemistry for seasons to come.