Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Live In-Game Updates
UTSA transfer edge Trey Moore will captain Texas for the first time against his old team.
Moore transferred from San Antonio in the spring and played in both opening games as a Longhorn.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to play around with his roster against the Roadrunners, possibly giving redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning some playing time. Running back Jaydon Blue, who left the field limping but then returned to score a touchdown against Michigan, is ruled out of the game as are defensive lineman Aaron Bryant and defensive back Jelani McDonald. With McDonald out, true freshman Jordon Johnson-Rubell may get his first minutes as a Longhorns at safety along with Michael Taaffe, Andrew Mukuba and Derek Williams.
The Longhorns are looking to extend their undefeated streak with dominance, while their opponents have to bounce back from a loss against Texas State.
The 6 p.m. kickoff will be played in front of thousands of Texas fans and will be live on ESPN.
Follow along for live in-game updates.