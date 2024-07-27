Texas QB Quinn Ewers Could 'Break Away From The Pack' As QB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers made a tough decision in January of 2024: Disregarding the NFL Draft and committing to one last year with the Texas Longhorns. Off the back of a Sugar Bowl loss, Ewers will look to bring Texas back to the top of the college football world, becoming "somebody who is remembered"
Six months later, and an entire seven rounds of the 2024 draft behind us, college scouting directors are back at work to evaluate the players headlining the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado's dynamic duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, feared Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and the athletic dual-threat Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will be some of the most watched, and critiqued, players in all of college football.
But Ewers is still a big mystery within the draft world. Reports earlier in the year said teams thought of him closer to a day two or three pick, but an insider in the NFL thinks differently.
"Ewers has the best chance to break away from the pack because of the offense he's in and how well he's played," an AFC college scouting director told ESPN's Matt Miller. "But he has to cut down on the bonehead plays he makes a few times a game."
Ewers finds himself in the middle of one of the more interesting quarterback draft classes in recent memory. There are no preseason front-runner starts like Caleb Williams last year, or Bryce Young the year before that, and no former Heisman winners are currently in college. Sanders, Milroe and Georgia's Carson Beck expect to all be in the mix for the first quarterback off the board, and though Miller favors Beck, the anonymous scout was high on Ewers.
Ewers is fourth among returning power five quarterbacks with 290 passing yards per game in 2023, trailing Sanders and a pair of senior transfers, Miami's Cam Ward and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel. Ewers will need to take a big step to solidify himself as a top prospect, but if this scout belongs to a team like the Titans, Raiders or Steelers, Ewers may find himself taken at the top of the draft.