Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shares Thoughts on Michigan Matchup: 'Gonna Be A Good Time'
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers has a little bit of experience playing in a tough road environment.
Just ask the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Last September, Ewers led the then No. 11 Longhorns into Tuscaloosa, guiding his team to a 34-24 upset win over the No. 2 Tide. In that game, Ewers threw for 349 yards and three scores while completing better than 63 percent of his passes.
It was a win that not only shocked the college football world, but one that eventually put the Horns over the top and got them into the College Football Playoff.
In other words, it was arguably the biggest regular season win in recent memory for the program.
In 2024, Ewers will have a chance to do it all over again, when his team travels to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines.
And during the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, La., Ewers opened up about his feelings on the matchup, and what he expects heading into the Big House.
“It’ll be my second time up there, so I’m excited to get back up there,” Ewers at the Manning Passing Academy, per On3. “Defending champs, it’s gonna be a great environment, lot of people. It’s gonna be a good time.”
Ewers, of course, is in a unique position to know what to expect from Ann Arbor thanks to his first season with the Ohio State Buckeyes back in 2021.
As a freshman, Ewers was a fourth-string QB for the Buckeyes behind C.J. Stroud and traveled with the team to the Big House for a top-10 matchup on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. In other words, the stadium and crowd were both at their peak performances.
His Buckeyes would go on to lose that game 42-27, and Ewers did not see the field. However, he did learn a valuable lesson that sticks with him to this day.
“The Red River game’s always one of my favorites every year,” Ewers said. “Like every rivalry game, they’re all heated. They all mean a lot to each program and all the fans. It’s cool to be a part of games like that, especially coming from Ohio State. I understand that rivalry. Going up there, it’s gonna mean a lot.”
The Longhorns and Wolverines will kickoff at 11 am CT on FOX on Sept. 7 in Ann Arbor in front of what is expected to a sold out crowd.
Luckily for Texas, it will at least be one that Ewers has seen before.