Texas QB Quinn Ewers Explains How He Has Built Chemistry with New-Look Receiver Room
Texas football lost some receivers to the NFL Draft, such as 2023 key players Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy.
But Steve Sarkisian and his recruiting team worked hard to bring in players capable of living to the talent of the names that left the program, like Ryan Wingo and Isaiah Bond.
Sarkisian gave first-string quarterback Quinn Ewers the responsibility to build chemistry with his new teammates, and for Ewers, it's been a fun process.
"The older I've gotten, that's gotten a lot easier for me," Ewers said. "Whether that is taking some of the guys out for dinner or just hanging around with the guys, I've gotten better. Nothing can get you closer to them than being around them. There are a lot of new guys in that room and a lot of new faces. It's been fun to build these relationships, they're really good dudes and it's fun to get to know these guys."
Isaiah Bond, an SEC veteran, transferred to Texas from Alabama, where he registered 65 catches for 888 yards and five touchdowns.
"(Bond) is capable of making big plays, like we saw last year," Ewers said. "He's my age so we can connect on that, we were supposed to come off the same class, but I left early. He's fast, he's got good route-running, I can tell it means a lot to him. He wants to go far on this football thing, so it's always good to have guys that want to succeed and play on a high level for your team."
Ewers was used to the group of receivers that the program lost but is ready to build the same confidence with the incoming group.
"With that receiving crew, besides AD (Mitchell), that was year two for me with those guys, so I was comfortable with how they were getting in and out of breaks," Ewers said. "It does take time to get used to that. I think we've done a pretty good job so far and I think it's only gonna get better, especially during camp."