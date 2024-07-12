Longhorns Country

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Joins Star-Studded Group To Stream College Football 25 Live on Twitch

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is part of an impressive group of social media and sports stars that will livestream College Football 25 next week.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Aaron Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The world is ready, and the stars are too.

Next week on July 19, (or July 16 if preordering the deluxe edition) EA Sports is set to release the highly anticipated College Football 25 video game - a franchise fans have been without for more than a decade.

However, fans will be able to get their first real look at the game this weekend, when a host of stars are set to livestream the game on Twitch playing as their teams on July 13 and 14.

And per a release from EA, Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers will be one of those streamers.

Quinn Ewer
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) evades a tackle by Washington edge Bralen Trice (8) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

Joining Ewers on the livestream will be a star-studded group of sports and media personalities, including NBA Super Star LeBron James playing as Ohio State, former NFL QB Michael Vick playing as Virginia Tech, comedian Shane Gillis playing as Notre Dame, retired NFL receiver Chad Ocho Cinco playing as Oregon State, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards playing as the Wolverines, and Former Heisman winner Tim Tebow playing as Florida, Colorado Stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders playing with the Buffaloes.

Ewers will take on Chad Ocho Cinco from 1 pm to 3 pm CT.

Barstool Sports personalities Big Cat and PFT will also be joining the event as Wisconsin and James Madison, respectively, along with world famous streamer Sketch playing as Mississippi State, and Youtuber MMG playing as Michigan State, and comedian Dan Soder playing as Arizona.

Another world famous streamer, Kai Cenat, is also expected to join LeBron James and his childhood friend Frankie Walker.

You can view the full schedule here:

Saturday

12 pm - 1 pm: LeBron James (Ohio State) vs. Frankie Walker (Miami)
1 pm - 3 pm: Sketch (Mississippi State)
3 pm - 5 pm: Donovan Edwards (Michigan) vs. MMG (Michigan State)
5 pm - 7 pm: Chad Walker (Arizona State) vs. Ben Haumiller (Florida State)
7 pm - 9 pm: Michael Vick (Virginia Tech) vs. Tim Tebow (Florida)

Sunday

11 am - 1 pm: Travis Hunter (Colorado) vs. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
1 pm - 3 pm: Quinn Ewers (Texas) vs. Chad Ocho Cinco (Oregon State)
3 pm - 5 pm: Shane Gillis (Notre Dame) vs. Dan Soder (Arizona)
5 pm - 7 pm: Big Cat (Wisconsin) vs. PFT (James Madison)

You can click here watch the stream when it is live

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News