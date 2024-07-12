Texas QB Quinn Ewers Joins Star-Studded Group To Stream College Football 25 Live on Twitch
The world is ready, and the stars are too.
Next week on July 19, (or July 16 if preordering the deluxe edition) EA Sports is set to release the highly anticipated College Football 25 video game - a franchise fans have been without for more than a decade.
However, fans will be able to get their first real look at the game this weekend, when a host of stars are set to livestream the game on Twitch playing as their teams on July 13 and 14.
And per a release from EA, Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers will be one of those streamers.
Joining Ewers on the livestream will be a star-studded group of sports and media personalities, including NBA Super Star LeBron James playing as Ohio State, former NFL QB Michael Vick playing as Virginia Tech, comedian Shane Gillis playing as Notre Dame, retired NFL receiver Chad Ocho Cinco playing as Oregon State, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards playing as the Wolverines, and Former Heisman winner Tim Tebow playing as Florida, Colorado Stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders playing with the Buffaloes.
Ewers will take on Chad Ocho Cinco from 1 pm to 3 pm CT.
Barstool Sports personalities Big Cat and PFT will also be joining the event as Wisconsin and James Madison, respectively, along with world famous streamer Sketch playing as Mississippi State, and Youtuber MMG playing as Michigan State, and comedian Dan Soder playing as Arizona.
Another world famous streamer, Kai Cenat, is also expected to join LeBron James and his childhood friend Frankie Walker.
You can view the full schedule here:
Saturday
12 pm - 1 pm: LeBron James (Ohio State) vs. Frankie Walker (Miami)
1 pm - 3 pm: Sketch (Mississippi State)
3 pm - 5 pm: Donovan Edwards (Michigan) vs. MMG (Michigan State)
5 pm - 7 pm: Chad Walker (Arizona State) vs. Ben Haumiller (Florida State)
7 pm - 9 pm: Michael Vick (Virginia Tech) vs. Tim Tebow (Florida)
Sunday
11 am - 1 pm: Travis Hunter (Colorado) vs. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
1 pm - 3 pm: Quinn Ewers (Texas) vs. Chad Ocho Cinco (Oregon State)
3 pm - 5 pm: Shane Gillis (Notre Dame) vs. Dan Soder (Arizona)
5 pm - 7 pm: Big Cat (Wisconsin) vs. PFT (James Madison)