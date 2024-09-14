Texas Reveals Team Captains vs. UTSA
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have revealed their four team captains for tonight's game at home against the UTSA Roadrunners.
Here are the captains:
- EDGE Trey Moore
- TE Gunnar Helm
- C Jake Majors
- DL Vernon Broughton
Making Moore a team captain against his former team appears to be an intentional move by coach Steve Sarkisian and staff. When speaking to the media Monday, Sarkisian said that Moore doesn't get too emotionally invested into the story lines that facing the Roadrunners will present.
"As we get closer to the game, I'll probably talk to him a little bit more about that," Sarkisian said of Moore. "But as of right now, I just want him to prepare really well and focus on what he needs to do to play really good football. Some guys might be more difficult to talk to that way. He's not the most emotional guy. He's got a really good head on his shoulders. He's focused on what he needs to do. He doesn't get really caught too much up into the stuff going on around him. If he were that way, I'd probably have to talk to him earlier in the week, but I know his serious nature of which he approaches the game, and so I feel pretty comfortable with him right now."
Moore holds the UTSA record for most single-season sacks and tackles for loss. Last year, he totaled 45 tackles, including four against Tennessee, alongside his record-breaking 14 sacks. During his redshirt freshman campaign in 2022, he totaled nearly 60 tackles, half of them being solo, and garnered 18 tackles for loss to seal a new record for the program.
Through two games as a Longhorn, Moore has tallied four total tackles.
No. 2 Texas will kick off against UTSA at 6 p.m. CT.