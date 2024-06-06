Texas Softball Remains Confident After Game 1 Loss to Oklahoma
The then-No.1 Oklahoma Sooners traveled to Austin for a three-game series against arch-rivals Texas. The series started as hoped for the reigning national champions, and the Longhorns fell 5-2 at home.
Game two would switch the atmosphere for the hosts. Texas' Reese Atwood wrapped up the game by tagging Maya Bland for the final out of the last inning and to snap the Sooners' 40-game conference winning streak. Series tied, 1-1.
Sunday, April 7, would define the winner of the series. Though Oklahoma got the first run with a solo home run against Teagan Kavan, the Longhorns reacted. Viviana Martinez and Katie Stewart changed the game by putting Texas up 2-1. The Sooners were unable to get another run on the board, and for the first time since 2009, Texas had won a series over Oklahoma.
"We have a lot of respect for (Oklahoma)," infielder Joley Mitchell said. "It's not necessarily that we're intimidated by them, I think it's just that we have to stick within ourselves, we don't need to worry about anything else, it's just the game of softball."
The two teams are now facing each other again, with the national championship on the line. Oklahoma got the first-game win, and with more at stake than ever, Texas must compose itself and remember what happened in April.
"I think we've done a good job of shifting the momentum," Mitchell said. "We've done it (against) OU, regular season series, then again against A&M in the Super Regional. We're a tough team, so I think that as long as we stick together, put our heads together, and do the job, we'll be just fine the next two games."
The second game of the Women's College World Series finals is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m.