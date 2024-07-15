Texas State Hiring Former Texas Baseball Coach David Pierce in Assistant Role
Expectations will always be high for the Texas Longhorns in every sport. Those expectations are ratched up a level when it comes to baseball, however, with fans not accepting anything less than a trip to the College World Series each season.
For former coach David Pierce, he ultimately did not meet those expectations often enough during his tenure in Austin. The 2024 campaign was not any different ultimately, with the Longhorns failing to get out of the College Station Regional which eventually led to his departure from the program.
Where Pierce would end up next was difficult to guess, but that question was answered on Monday afternoon. According to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers, the former Texas coach will not be moving too far for his next job.
Per Rogers, Pierce will be heading from Austin to San Marcos and joining Steve Trout's coaching staff at Texas State ahead of the 2025 season. After eight seasons at the helm for the Longhorns, he accepts a new role as the Assistant to the Head Coach.
In his eight seasons with Texas, the Longhorns made a trip to the College World Series three times, including back-to-back appearances from 2021-22. Pierce put together a 297–162 (101-71) record at Texas and made the NCAA Tournament every year aside from 2019 and 2020 when Covid cancelled the season.
He also has experience as head coaching experience at Sam Houston State and Tulane, as well former assistant gigs at Houston and Rice. Bringing a wealth of experience with him to the Bobcats, and an ability to recruit at a high level, Pierce's addition could prove to be a smart hire for Texas State.