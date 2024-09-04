Texas Swimmer Lydia Jacoby Forgoes Collegiate Eligibility
When swimmer Lydia Jacoby committed to Texas, she was just a top talent from Alaska without worldwide recognition. Jacoby's life turned upside down when she qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games.
Jacoby started her Texas career not only as an Olympian, but as a gold medalist.
After two seasons as a Longhorns under head coach Carol Capitani, Jacoby announced via Instagram she would forgo her last years of eligibility to pursue professional swimming.
"I have absolutely loved my two seasons of swimming for the Longhorns and I'm extremely grateful for the coaching staff and my teammates at Texas," Jacoby wrote in her announcement.
Jacoby won the individual national championship in the 100-meter breast, her specialty, as a freshman in 2023 and was named to the All-American team three times -- twice for the 100-meter breast in 2023 and 2024 and once for the 400-meter medley relay in 2023, event in which she won silver in Tokyo. The swimmer opted out of competing at the college level in the first semester of the 2023-2024 season but came back to win the Big 12 championships in the 100 and 200-meter breast.
Jacoby was a big name in the Olympic Qualifiers and was expected to be a certain member of the United States swimming team in Paris, but the trials didn't go as expected. After failing to qualify to defend her 100-meter gold, Jacoby decided to pull out of the 200 breaststroke qualifiers to "process and rejuvenate."
It has not been specified whether Jacoby will continue training under Texas coach Capitani, but the Olympic champion will be staying in Austin to pursue her degree in advertising at the University of Texas.