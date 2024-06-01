Texas Volleyball Wraps Up European Tour Ahead of 24-25 Season
Back-to-back national champions Texas Volleyball have to play against the best to be the best.
In the span of three weeks, the Longhorns traveled to four countries to face European national teams and clubs.
The first stop was home to a Texas legend. Logan Eggleston’s worlds collided when her college team played her professional team Galatasaray’s under-19 team. The Longhorns came out on top 4-0, but had one more round in Istanbul. Against the Club World Champion’s Eczasibasi Dynavit under-19 team, the Horns fought on for a 3-2 victory. Freshman Ayden Ames scored the match point for Texas ahead of her first collegiate season.
In Budapest, the national champions challenged the Hungarian national team. With Keonilei Akana in the black libero jersey, and Madisen Skinner back from the Nations League, Texas tied 3-3 with the hosts.
OK Nova KBM Branik hosted the Longhorns in Maribor, Slovenia. The games didn’t follow the traditional competitive best-of-five format as to allow the teams to play around with the lineups. Texas won both games 4-1 and 3-2.
Last stop in the team’s summer trip was Italy. In Busta Arizio, Texas played first division Italian team UYBA Busto Arizio and won 3-1. In the final game in Milan, the opponents were the Italian Junior National Team.
The European journey allowed head coach Jerritt Elliott to watch how his team competes against different styles of play overseas, and try different combinations with returning players, transfers and freshmen.
Texas’ path to a first SEC championship and third consecutive national championship starts in August.