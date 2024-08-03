Longhorns Country

Texas vs. Florida Week11 Preview: Game Predictions

Our staff predicts who will win when the Gators come to DKR in November.

Evan Vieth

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) throws during morning practice at Sanders Practice Field in Gainesville, / Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK
Heading into the final push of the CFB season, the Texas Longhorns will host a mainstay in the SEC conference, the Florida Gators. With few meetings between the two teams, and none in the last 80 years, this will be a brand new environment for both schools.

Texas is an early favorite over the Gators, but a lot could be different for the two teams in the next three months. Regardless, our staff aimed to predict the score between these two CFB giants.

Matt Galatzan, Publisher

Florida is a tough nut to crack. Should DJ Lagway take over as the starter and perform the way many expect him to, they could be dangerous. Nevertheless, the Longhorns are clearly the better team. It's not easy, but the Horns move to 8-1.

Texas 31
Florida 21

Evan Vieth, Staff Writer

Florida will roll into Austin right after a grueling neutral-field matchup against Georgia in Jacksonville, and I expect the Gators to be worn out after three straight tough SEC games. Florida possesses a young and inexperienced defense and question marks all over the passing game, including who will start for the Gators come Nov. 9. Texas' weapons on the offense will just be too much for Florida, and QBs Graham Mertz' inability to work downfield and DJ Lagway's inexperience will cost Florida this game.

Texas 51
Florida 21

Isa Almeida, Staff Writer

Florida didn’t have the best season in 2023. Going into 2024, the program will aim to improve that record and come out on top of newcomers Texas.

Texas might be new to the SEC, but with the home crowd and a solid team heading into the conference, it might be hard for the Gators to pull through.

Texas: 32
Florida: 14

Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer

It's a good thing that Texas isn't playing Florida at "The Swamp," otherwise my prediction might look a little different. However, the Gators are going through a lot of turmoil ahead of this season, including questions of how head coach Bill Napier will fare in potentially his last season with the team and who might take up the starting quarterback position. Florida is a fresh team, and despite having multiple newcomers looking to shake things up for the better, it'll still be Texas on top at the end of the day. 

Texas: 40
Florida: 21

Scott Salomon, Staff Writer

Quinn Ewers is going to eat up a very weak Florida secondary. This is the type of game that he needs to generate more hype.

Texas: 31
Florida: 10

