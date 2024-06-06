Longhorns Country

Texas vs. Colorado State Week 1 Preview: Keys to the Game

Everything will have to go right for Colorado State - and probably more - if it wants to leave Austin with a win

Matt Galatzan

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell reacts to a call during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell reacts to a call during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns kick off the 2024 regular season with what should be an easy win against the Colorado State Rams.

Not only are the Horns vastly more talented on both sides of the ball than the Rams, but they are at home at DKR in what will be their first-ever game as an SEC program.

In other words, the atmosphere should be electric.

Still, games aren't decided in June, and Texas will have to take of business when they take the field this August.

With that in mind, here's what both Texas and Colorado State will have to do if either wants to emerge victorious in the season opener:

Texas wins if...

... it shuts down the outside noise, and keeps its focus.

The Longhorns are entering the season as one of the top SEC contenders and a favorite to reach the College Football Playoffs. They have one of the best rosters in the nation, led by arguably the best returning starting quarterback in the country.

In theory, this should be a route. The Horns outclass the Rams in every aspect of the game from talent to coaching.

That said, with a major trip to Michigan looming a week later, and the energy surrounding their debut as an SEC team, it will be a challenge for the Longhorns to focus on the task at hand. That said, this program is in a different place than it was four years ago, and we believe the culture that Sarkisian has established will not allow for that to happen.

Assuming we are correct in that assumption, the Horns should not only win but cover the 35.5-point spread.

Colorado State wins if...

... Everything goes right, and everything goes wrong for Texas

In order for the Rams to pull off the upset here, it would have to be a disaster of epic proportions on boths sides of the ball for Texas. There would have to be multiple turnovers, injuries and mistakes for Texas, and Colorado State would likely still need some sort of miracle at the end to pull off an upset.

Is that out of the realm of possibility? Not necessarily. Just last season we saw New Mexico State beat Auburn in Auburn. We also saw Texas State beat Baylor, Bowling Green beat Georgia Tech, and South Alabama dominate Oklahoma State.

That said, this Texas team is in a different class than any of those programs, and the task for the Rams to pull off this kind of upset is far too tall.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News