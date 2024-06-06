Texas vs. Colorado State Week 1 Preview: Keys to the Game
The Texas Longhorns kick off the 2024 regular season with what should be an easy win against the Colorado State Rams.
Not only are the Horns vastly more talented on both sides of the ball than the Rams, but they are at home at DKR in what will be their first-ever game as an SEC program.
In other words, the atmosphere should be electric.
Still, games aren't decided in June, and Texas will have to take of business when they take the field this August.
With that in mind, here's what both Texas and Colorado State will have to do if either wants to emerge victorious in the season opener:
Texas wins if...
... it shuts down the outside noise, and keeps its focus.
The Longhorns are entering the season as one of the top SEC contenders and a favorite to reach the College Football Playoffs. They have one of the best rosters in the nation, led by arguably the best returning starting quarterback in the country.
In theory, this should be a route. The Horns outclass the Rams in every aspect of the game from talent to coaching.
That said, with a major trip to Michigan looming a week later, and the energy surrounding their debut as an SEC team, it will be a challenge for the Longhorns to focus on the task at hand. That said, this program is in a different place than it was four years ago, and we believe the culture that Sarkisian has established will not allow for that to happen.
Assuming we are correct in that assumption, the Horns should not only win but cover the 35.5-point spread.
Colorado State wins if...
... Everything goes right, and everything goes wrong for Texas
In order for the Rams to pull off the upset here, it would have to be a disaster of epic proportions on boths sides of the ball for Texas. There would have to be multiple turnovers, injuries and mistakes for Texas, and Colorado State would likely still need some sort of miracle at the end to pull off an upset.
Is that out of the realm of possibility? Not necessarily. Just last season we saw New Mexico State beat Auburn in Auburn. We also saw Texas State beat Baylor, Bowling Green beat Georgia Tech, and South Alabama dominate Oklahoma State.
That said, this Texas team is in a different class than any of those programs, and the task for the Rams to pull off this kind of upset is far too tall.