Texas vs. Colorado State Week 1: Offensive Players to Watch
The Texas Longhorns are set to kick off the 2024 season on August 31 in Austin, when the Colorado State Rams come to town, looking to play spoiler.
Obviously, that will be an extremely tall task for the Rams, with Texas returning one of the best rosters in all of college football. In fact, as it stands, the Horns are currently favored by 35.5 points.
That said, while the Rams are likely to be completely outmatched on both sides of the ball, they should not be written off entirely.
Why? Because they have some returning talent of their own - specifically on the offensive side of the ball, where one of the best pass catchers in the nation is set to come back for his final season, as well as experience at the quarterback spot.
With that in mind, lets take at the Rams offense, and which players that Longhorns fans should keep an eye out for at DKR in the season opener.
1. WR Tory Horton
One of the top returning pass catchers in all of college football, Horton is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Rams, and is poised to have yet another one in 2024.
Last season alone, Horton finished with 96 catches for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns, while in 2022, he had 71 catches for 1,131 yards and another eight scores.
The Horns should be improved in the secondary in a big way in 2024, but Horton will still be a major challenge.
2. QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi
The other half of one of the most dangerous QB/WR duos in the Moutain West, quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has the ability to hurt anyone through the air, and showed a tremendous rapport with Horton from Day 1 as a freshman.
Last season, Fowler-Nicolosi completed 292 of 470 for 3,460 yards with 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, as well as a 132.61 QB rating.
Now with a full offseason under his belt, Fowler-Nicolosi should be able to take a step forward and be even more productive.
3. RB - Justin Marshall
Redshirt Freshman Justin Marshall burst onto the scene at the tail end of last season for the Rams, rushing 57 times for 311 yards and two scores over the final three games of the season. He didn't have a single carry in a game until Nov. 11 and still finished the year as the team's second-leading rusher.
In 2024, he is expected to be the bell cow and could cause the new-look Longhorns defensive front some issues if they don't have things figured out by the opener. Look for Marshall to get the ball early and often in Austin.